Growers Advised not to Mix Urea and Mouse Bait

via farmingahead.com.au

AUSTRALIA – After fielding inquiries from Kondinin Group members, Research Manager Ben White spoke to CSIRO mouse expert, Steve Henry, to seek advice around combining and spreading mouse bait with urea.

Growers looking to save around $10/ha for an aerial application to spread baits and mix with urea have been advised that the saving will be short-lived with a likely reduction in the effectiveness of the bait application.

According to Henry, there are a couple of potential problems with mixing the two products which need to be applied in a timely manner to ensure maximum efficacy.

Read More at Farming Ahead