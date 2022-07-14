Air Tractor Aims for Record Aircraft Production in 2022

Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch anticipates that Air Tractor will produce more airplanes than last year despite supply chain disruptions. “At the midpoint of 2022, we are on track with our aircraft production goals. Our Air Tractor team and dealers are excited to return once again to the Sindag Congress to renew our friendships and share this news,” Hirsch said.

The Texas-based agriculture and aerial firefighting aircraft manufacturer produced 173 airplanes in 2021. As of June 2022, Air Tractor has produced 99 planes, and Hirsch said the company has plans to build a record 194 airplanes by year-end. Of this annual production total, the trend continues for more Air Tractor aircraft to be delivered to South America.

Jeff Dobbs, Air Tractor Customer Service Manager, added that parts deliveries also continue growing. “Parts orders to South America remain strong as the South American Air Tractor fleet continues to grow. In 2021 we shipped more than 438,000 Air Tractor parts to operators worldwide,” he said. “In the first half of 2022, we have already shipped over 232,000 parts. I anticipate by the end of 2022, we will have delivered more than half a million parts worldwide.”

Operational Excellence

“Air Tractor continues its transformative efforts toward operational excellence. This mission places a strong focus on making the best possible use of our resources and improving overall competitiveness,” Hirsch said. The effort involves continuous improvement, striving for simplicity, eliminating time-wasting activities, and increasing the company’s manufacturing flexibility to streamline the flow of raw materials and subassemblies through the factory.

Air Tractor At The Sindag Congress

Air Tractor factory representatives, Air Tractor Latin America dealers, and their dealer agents all will be at the Sindag Congress July 19-21. At a lecture on Tuesday at 5 p.m., Air Tractor will present an overview of its Latin America market developments for agricultural and aerial firefighting aircraft, and discuss new products, Air Tractor factory expansion, and new capital improvements. Air Tractor will also participate in two panel discussions: “Development Scenarios” on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. and “Who Is Responsible for Maintenance?” on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Air Tractor team will be available to answer questions and discuss the company’s activities supporting Air Tractor owners in Brazil and South America.

Air Tractor, Brazil Air Tractor dealers Frost Flying, Lane Aviation, and AgSur Aviones, and their in-country representatives DP Aviação, Aero Globo Aeronaves; and / Aviopeças will be together in a massive 168m2 exhibit near the convention entrance.

For additional Air Tractor information, visit the Brazilian and South American websites at www.airtractor.lat or www.airtractor.com.br. These native language websites provide relevant, market-specific information about the industry, airplanes, and Air Tractor news.

Social media communities support both sites on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Be part of this exclusive community of operators, pilots, and ag aviation enthusiasts, and join Air Tractor on its local social media channels at Air Tractor Brazil or Air Tractor Latin America.