Field Air Presents SwathPRO® Spray System at AAAA Convention

Air Tractor® dealer Field Air will host Jeff Hemeyer, CapstanAG National Account Sales Manager during the Aerial Application Association of Australia (AAAA) convention July 19-21 at the Oaks Cypress Resort in Hunter Valley. Also attending the event in the Field Air booth will be Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch.

“We are excited to introduce the SwathPRO spray boom system to Australian aerial applicators,” Hirsch says. “This innovative technology allows aerial applicators to adjust swath width and flow rate on the fly. It’s a way for operators to better mitigate drift, increase deposition accuracy and improve overall productivity,” he adds.

A SwathPRO informational seminar is scheduled for 2.35pm Wednesday, 20 July in the Venusta Centre at which Hemeyer will provide an overview of the SwathPRO spray boom system and discuss its features and benefits. Developed by Topeka, Kansas-based CapstanAG Systems, the SwathPRO system provides a level of control and versatility not possible with conventional spray boom systems. It will be distributed exclusively through Air Tractor’s worldwide dealer network and installed at the Air Tractor factory and Air Tractor dealers’ operations.

Hemeyer says the SwathPRO system allows ag pilots to alter swath width and flow rate while in flight with pre-programmed settings that turn on or off individual nozzles and adjust spray boom pressure. He notes the system has been field tested for 3 years across more than 687,000 hectares (1.7 million acres) with Air Tractor AT-802A and AT-502B operators in the United States. Systems will be available for all Air Tractor ag aircraft models.

Since 1978, Field Air has provided Air Tractor aircraft and support services to serve the needs of agricultural and aerial firefighting customers across the Asia-Pacific region. As one of the oldest and most established Air Tractor dealers, Field Air augments its aircraft sales, parts, and maintenance services with pilot and engineer training to help customers get the most from their aircraft investment.

See the Field Air, Air Tractor, and SwathPRO team at Booth #3.For more information about Air Tractor and the SwathPRO system, visit airtractor.com/swathpro or contact your Air Tractor dealer.