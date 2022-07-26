Propelling Ag Aviation Forward

Air Tractor displays AT-802F air tanker at world’s biggest aviation celebration, EAA AirVenture 2022

Oshkosh, WI — Air Tractor will be among more than 700+ aviation exhibitors at Oshkosh, Wisconsin during this year’s EAA AirVenture Air Show July 25 – 31.

“EAA AirVenture is the world’s greatest aviation celebration,” says Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch. “This event has been a highlight of ours for many years. It’s so much fun meeting aviation enthusiasts of all ages and visiting with them about what we do. They always ask great questions about the Air Tractor aircraft we bring here to Wittman Regional Airport. They’re fascinated with the idea of ‘crop dusting’ and learning about the role Air Tractor airplanes play in fighting wildfires around the world.”

Under the banner of “Propelling the Progress of Ag Aviation,” Air Tractor is co-exhibiting at booth 446 with the National Agricultural Aviation Association. The NAAA is wrapping-up its celebration marking a century of agricultural aviation. This year’s exhibit features a firefighting AT-802F single-engine air tanker (SEAT). The model AT-802 is also produced as an agricultural spray plane. Signage surrounding the airplane tells the story of Air Tractor’s leading role in developing the modern agricultural aircraft.

The Air Tractor AT-802 series has been in production since 1991, with almost 1,000 airplanes built since its first flight. Most are flown in agricultural or aerial firefighting roles. Others work in specialized roles such as hauling fuel to remote villages, oil spill cleanup, illicit drug eradication, and mosquito control.

At the conclusion of EAA AirVenture 2022, the tandem-seat AT-802F will be ferried across the Atlantic to Castellón, Spain. From there it will join other firefighting aircraft protecting lives and property from wildfires in Europe.

Also appearing at the air show is a rare, beautifully restored Snow Aeronautical model S-2A ag plane built in 1959 by the young aeronautical engineer and entrepreneur Leland Snow. He later founded Air Tractor, Inc., the leading manufacturer of agricultural aircraft. The Snow S-2A is powered by a 240 HP Continental W670 radial engine. The airplane has a 38-foot wingspan and a maximum speed of 126 MPH. It weighs almost 4,500 lbs. with a full payload.

With approximately 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 people attending the EAA AirVenture air show, it’s safe to say the event offers something for all aviation enthusiasts. Highlights this year include a salute to the Air Force on its 75th birthday, along with flight demonstrations and once-in-lifetime ride-alongs. To attract young people to the industry, EAA offers free admission to visitors under 18 years of age.

Hirsch adds, “If you don’t find something that excites you at this event, you may be immune to fun. And as always, we at Air Tractor and the NAAA are happy to visit with pilots interested in a career in our industry. Come see us this week.”

For more information EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, visit eaa.org/airventure. For information about Air Tractor go to AirTractor.com. Go here to learn about the National Agricultural Aviation Association.