CapstanAG® Issued STC for SwathPRO® Aerial Spray System

CapstanAG® National Account Sales Manager Jeff Hemeyer reports the SwathPRO aerial spray system has received its STC from the Federal Aviation Administration. It is now available for sale as a factory-installed option on new Air Tractor aircraft and retrofit installation on customer airplanes through the Air Tractor worldwide dealer network.

“The SwathPRO aerial spray system will revolutionize the way ag pilots accomplish their work. Since it’s debut at the 2018 National Agricultural Aviation Association convention, there has been a tremendous amount of interest in the system, We’re excited to now offer it exclusively through an industry leader like Air Tractor,” says Hemeyer.

The patented individually optimized nozzle spray system has an electronic solenoid at each nozzle station that controls both flow and pressure to adjust for pattern disturbances during flight. “Utilizing the CapView in-cockpit controller, the pilot can push a button to select from as many as 7 different nozzle pattern profiles to adjust deposition characteristics as conditions change while spraying a field,” reports Hemeyer. “All of this is done ‘on the fly.’ There is no need to land and adjust spray nozzle settings.”

Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch says aerial applicators have a new way to streamline their operational efficiency and mitigate drift. “There are numerous benefits to the SwathPRO aerial spray system. It will save pilots time and boost their productivity.” He reports that an Air Tractor airplane equipped with the SwathPRO spray boom system will be displayed in December at Air Tractor booth 603 during the National Agricultural Aviation Association Ag 2022 Aviation Expo trade show. The SwathPRO team will also be on hand to explain how the aerial liquid spraying system helps ag pilots mitigate drift, increase productivity, and precisely apply crop protection products with better accuracy. “This will be a great opportunity to learn and ask questions,” Hirsch adds.

“Multiple Air Tractor test aircraft equipped with SwathPRO aerial spray systems have collectively treated more than two million acres here in the United States during the past four seasons,” Hemeyer reports. “Feedback from those pilots and ag operators who’ve been testing our equipment has been quite positive, informative, and helpful.”

For more information about the SwathPRO system go to airtractor.com/swathPRO, or contact an Air Tractor dealer.

