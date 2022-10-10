Home-NAAANAAA Debuts New Member Video

NAAA Debuts New Member Video

By NAAA
The NAAA has debuted a new video promoting membership for 2023. NAAA delivers remarkable value that benefits your bottom line, provides the crop input tools you need, enhances the industry’s safety and professionalism through substantive educational programming and offers excellent business networking opportunities.

View Video Here: https://www.facebook.com/NationalAgriculturalAviationAssociation/videos/405067338421773

NAAA continues to passionately advocate on behalf of ag aviation and raise awareness about its benefits to the public and national policymakers, which we capitalized on across policy and all media channels during the 100th anniversary of the industry.
This positive coverage of the industry and its importance to global food, fiber and bioenergy production comes at a crucial time as NAAA fights to preserve the aerial use of pesticides that are being targeted for cancellation or unnecessary and burdensome restrictions under current EPA leadership. It takes your membership resources to save these aerial uses and positively represent the industry before the public.
As the industry moves into its second century, NAAA and NAAREF have developed a way to augment industry advancement of safety and application accuracy while showing your customers, regulators, insurers, pesticide manufacturers, and the public the professional nature of the industry. Their new Certified-Professional Aerial Applicator Safety Steward (C-PAASS) program, launching in 2023, will fill that very role for those that want to participate. We know education works to reduce accidents and drift occurrences based on PAASS program stats. Since the first PAASS season in 1998-1999, the ag aviation accident rate (number of accidents per 100,000 hours flown) has dropped nearly 26%, and the fatal accident rate has fallen 10%.

The impetus for developing C-PAASS was to expand and gain recognition for maximizing professionalism by ultimately receiving additional benefits for being certified, such as insurance discounts and more flexibility pertaining to pesticide label language and for ag pilots to market to their customers that they have undergone additional training and development to best ensure that they can provide high-quality service.

Please make it a priority to renew your NAAA membership—the payoff far exceeds what you will spend in dues in the form of effective advocacy that reduces regulation and taxes affecting your aerial application business. Trade association membership dues are tax deductible.

NAAA
