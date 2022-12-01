Concorde Battery Announces IA Renewal Series

WEST COVINA, CA – Registration is now available for Concorde Battery Corporation’s 2023 Virtual IA Renewal Series and the in-person IA Renewal event at Midlands Technical college in West Columbia, South Carolina. These free aviation maintenance training sessions are available to inspectors, maintenance professionals, pilots, operators, aviation professionals, students and enthusiasts.

Virtual Events –

The 3rd Annual Virtual IA Renewal Series provides access to 8 hours of maintenance training by prominent speakers worldwide from the comfort of your device. Distinguished speakers teach one-hour courses on Piston, Turbine and Rotorcraft specific topics. Each series runs for four hours over two days and is available in a morning (8 AM – 12 PM EST) and evening (5 PM – 9PM EST) session to accommodate worldwide audiences. Each session is eligible for up to 8 hours of IA and FAA WINGS credit.

The Virtual IA Renewal Series dates are –

Concorde Battery Piston Virtual IA Renewal Series–

January 12 & 13, 2023

Concorde Battery Turbine Virtual IA Renewal Series –

January 19 & 20, 2023

Concorde Battery Rotorcraft Virtual IA Renewal Series –

January 26 & 27, 2023

West Columbia, South Carolina – February 4, 2023

2023 marks the revival of an in-person Concorde IA Renewal Series event. For its 23rd year, the South Carolina IA Renewal will be back at Midlands College in West Columbia, South Carolina. This full day event will take place from 8 AM – 5 PM Saturday, February 4th, 2023. Registration begins at 7 AM. The day will include a catered lunch by Sweet Magnolias of Pelion, SC, door prize raffles throughout the day, and presenters who are eager to interact with you once again. This year’s event includes your option of speakers during hours 2-7 so you may select your preferences.

For more information on speakers and to register for a Concorde IA Renewal Series event visit www.concordebattery.com. Access IA Renewal information by clicking on the 2023 IA Renewal Series graphics on the homepage or through the Training drop down menu.

Concorde Battery Corporation is pleased to facilitate aviation maintenance education for all; IA status is not required.

We look forward to hosting the Concorde Virtual IA Renewal Series again in 2023 and sincerely hope you will join us!

For more details, contact: Customer-service@concordebattery.com