Home-InternationalPratt & Whitney Canada Launches its New Services Hub – Guiding Customers...

Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches its New Services Hub – Guiding Customers Towards the Right Maintenance Offerings for their Engine

By AgAir Update Staff
0
0

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced the launch of its new self-serve digital tool called the Services Hub, designed to guide customers through the process of selecting the right P&WC maintenance services and solutions online based on their engine and aircraft model as well as lifecycle stage. With more than 70 different tailored aftermarket offerings to support the P&WC-powered flying population of over 66,000 engines in service, the Services Hub makes choosing engine maintenance solutions and services simple and easy.

“The Services Hub is a part of the ongoing aftermarket digital transformation at P&WC to enhance the customer experience,” said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, P&WC. “With a growing portfolio of offerings that support every stage of the engine lifecycle, we continue to find ways to make finding the right maintenance solutions for customers’ engine and aircraft easy and seamless.”

\With this user-friendly self-serve digital tool newly launched on the company’s website, customers are guided through a series of brief, simple questions identifying the aircraft and engine model, as well as the engine’s total time since entering service. Based on this information, the Services Hub will then show the most applicable maintenance solutions and services tailored to the customer’s engine and lifecycle stage.

“Acting as a personalized online ‘concierge’ for customers, the Services Hub enables them to rapidly filter and identify the products or services that are right for them,” said Makris. “Another benefit of the tool is that it helps pair customers with a P&WC sales manager in their region, who can answer any further questions about our services and provide individual guidance.”

The new Services Hub responds to aviation customers’ demands for self-serve capabilities and digital resources that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, using a variety of digital devices.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

For further information: Pratt & Whitney, +1 (860) 565-9600, media@prattwhitney.com

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 2014 AT-402B Well Maintained Single Owner Aircraft2014 AT-402B Well Maintained Single Owner Aircraft
    2014 AT-402B, N305LA Well Maintained Single Owner Aircraft. This aircraft has served the current owner's business well as a reliable revenue-producing aviation asset. Some of the specs and features in[...] Read more »
    Published: December 9, 2022 - 7:32 pm
  • Turbine Pilots Needed for the 2023 Season & BeyondTurbine Pilots Needed for the 2023 Season & Beyond
    Midwest operation is looking for experienced turbine pilots for the 2023 season and beyond. A partnership is possible for people with leadership qualities. All inquiries much include a resume and refe[...] Read more »
    Published: December 9, 2022 - 4:22 pm
  • 2011 510P Thrush, Single Cockpit - C-GMQD2011 510P Thrush, Single Cockpit - C-GMQD
    2011 510P Thrush, Single Cockpit - C-GMQD, 500 Gallon Hopper, TTAF 2204, PT6-34AG, PCE-PH0647, TTSN 1824 / 1874 cycles, Propeller HCB3TN-3C TSO: 587 hours. Comm 1 & 2: Garmin SL40, Audio Panel: Garmin[...] Read more »
    Published: December 8, 2022 - 11:42 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

The Farm Babe Speaks on Perception at the 2022 Ag Aviation...

Graham Lavender - 0