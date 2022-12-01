Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches its New Services Hub – Guiding Customers Towards the Right Maintenance Offerings for their Engine

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced the launch of its new self-serve digital tool called the Services Hub, designed to guide customers through the process of selecting the right P&WC maintenance services and solutions online based on their engine and aircraft model as well as lifecycle stage. With more than 70 different tailored aftermarket offerings to support the P&WC-powered flying population of over 66,000 engines in service, the Services Hub makes choosing engine maintenance solutions and services simple and easy.

“The Services Hub is a part of the ongoing aftermarket digital transformation at P&WC to enhance the customer experience,” said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, P&WC. “With a growing portfolio of offerings that support every stage of the engine lifecycle, we continue to find ways to make finding the right maintenance solutions for customers’ engine and aircraft easy and seamless.”

\With this user-friendly self-serve digital tool newly launched on the company’s website, customers are guided through a series of brief, simple questions identifying the aircraft and engine model, as well as the engine’s total time since entering service. Based on this information, the Services Hub will then show the most applicable maintenance solutions and services tailored to the customer’s engine and lifecycle stage.

“Acting as a personalized online ‘concierge’ for customers, the Services Hub enables them to rapidly filter and identify the products or services that are right for them,” said Makris. “Another benefit of the tool is that it helps pair customers with a P&WC sales manager in their region, who can answer any further questions about our services and provide individual guidance.”

The new Services Hub responds to aviation customers’ demands for self-serve capabilities and digital resources that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, using a variety of digital devices.

