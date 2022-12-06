Home-Press ReleasesCustomers Purchasing Pratt & Whitney Canada Engines Can Now Benefit from a...

Customers Purchasing Pratt & Whitney Canada Engines Can Now Benefit from a New Payment Solution

By Graham Lavender
0
0

Longueuil, Quebec, December 6, 2022 – Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced today that it is collaborating with American Express (Amex) to provide qualifying customers with a new solution that will allow them to extend payment terms, when buying a new or used P&WC engine. 

“This new payment solution is part of our growing portfolio of services that offer our customers greater flexibility, when it comes to acquiring an engine and it reflects our commitment to developing services that meet their evolving needs,” said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada. “Many of our customers are looking at alternate models to improve their working capital along with options that are specifically tailored to their engine and aircraft operations.”

The new payment solution with Amex will be attractive to customers who have commercial operations and who will appreciate the extended payment terms, allowing them to generate new revenues from the engine asset before having to pay for it. 

“At American Express, we’re committed to providing payment solutions to help businesses gain greater flexibility and improve working capital to unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Phanikar Yenamandra, Vice President, B2B Strategy and Enablement, Global Commercial Services at American Express Canada. “We’re excited about this collaboration with Pratt & Whitney Canada, and to offer a payment solution that will deliver value to its customer base.”

The Amex payment solution, in the initial pilot phase, will be available to new and used engines sold outright or with an exchange as well as those under the company’s P&WCSMART™ program. Engine exchanges, whereby the customer exchanges the used engine for a new, used/time-remaining or freshly overhauled engine, are popular because they require fewer logistics than an overhaul and reduce shop times. 

“Our portfolio of flexible, alternative maintenance and payment solutions continues to expand,” said Makris. “Along with our Amex collaboration, we have recently introduced our spare engine solutions portfolio including lease to own, on-wing leasing and long-term leasing options, all of which enable the customer to conserve capital, help keep operating costs down and economically extend the life of the aircraft. These solutions complement P&WC’s payment solutions offerings already available with our existing partners”  

About Pratt & Whitney 

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here. 

Graham Lavender
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 2014 AT-402B Well Maintained Single Owner Aircraft2014 AT-402B Well Maintained Single Owner Aircraft
    2014 AT-402B, N305LA Well Maintained Single Owner Aircraft. This aircraft has served the current owner's business well as a reliable revenue-producing aviation asset. Some of the specs and features in[...] Read more »
    Published: December 9, 2022 - 7:32 pm
  • Turbine Pilots Needed for the 2023 Season & BeyondTurbine Pilots Needed for the 2023 Season & Beyond
    Midwest operation is looking for experienced turbine pilots for the 2023 season and beyond. A partnership is possible for people with leadership qualities. All inquiries much include a resume and refe[...] Read more »
    Published: December 9, 2022 - 4:22 pm
  • 2011 510P Thrush, Single Cockpit - C-GMQD2011 510P Thrush, Single Cockpit - C-GMQD
    2011 510P Thrush, Single Cockpit - C-GMQD, 500 Gallon Hopper, TTAF 2204, PT6-34AG, PCE-PH0647, TTSN 1824 / 1874 cycles, Propeller HCB3TN-3C TSO: 587 hours. Comm 1 & 2: Garmin SL40, Audio Panel: Garmin[...] Read more »
    Published: December 8, 2022 - 11:42 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

The Farm Babe Speaks on Perception at the 2022 Ag Aviation...

Graham Lavender - 0