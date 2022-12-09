Home-United StatesThe Farm Babe Speaks on Perception at the 2022 Ag Aviation Expo

The Farm Babe Speaks on Perception at the 2022 Ag Aviation Expo

By Graham Lavender
Michelle Miller, AKA The Farm Babe, spoke during Tuesday’s general session at the 2022 Ag Aviation Expo in Knoxville, TN. Miller stressed the importance of the perception of people outside of our industry and highlighted the hard work she has been putting forth to advocate for agriculture. The Farm Babe is featured in every issue of AgAir Update.

