Home-United States2022 Ag Aviation Expo Sunday Photo Gallery 2022 Ag Aviation Expo Sunday Photo Gallery By AgAir Update Staff December 12, 2022 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2022 Ag Aviation Expo Sunday 1 of 14 Tags2022 AgAviation Expojan2023 AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com RELATED ARTICLES United States Wind Farm Opponents Begin Testimony at Hearings December 22, 2022 United States 2022 Ag Aviation Expo – Awards Banquet December 12, 2022 United States 2022 Ag Aviation Expo – Live Auction December 12, 2022 Leave a Comment CURRENT ISSUE CLASSIFIEDSHam Standard 12D40 Ag 100 4S PropellerHam Standard 12D40 Ag 100 4S Propeller with yellow tag maintenance release. I also have engine accessories and a 1” landing gear. Call Loren at 719-850-5480[...] Read more »Published: December 22, 2022 - 5:59 pmTurbine B Model AgCatTurbine B Model AgCat, TTAF 11,470.6, TT Since Factory Refurbish(2007 w/new Fuselage): 4,185.6, Roomy Cockpit - EI instrumentation. Hartzell/Model: HC-B3TN-5M, TT Prop: 4,474.3, TSOH: 1,562.1. Engine:[...] Read more »Published: December 21, 2022 - 3:51 am1998 AT-6021998 AT-602, PT6-60, TTAE 4299.1 hrs. Currently flying. Compressor section OVH and test cell run at 4200.7, Prop TSO 370, TSHOT 98.4, New FCU, Factory AC, SATLOC Bantam, Smoker, Aeronautics Pump, Alum[...] Read more »Published: December 19, 2022 - 9:49 pm Most Popular Wind Farm Opponents Begin Testimony at Hearings December 22, 2022 2022 Ag Aviation Expo – Awards Banquet December 12, 2022 2022 Ag Aviation Expo – Live Auction December 12, 2022 2022 Ag Aviation Expo – Exhibit Hall Photo Gallery December 12, 2022 Load more