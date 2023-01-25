Pratt & Whitney Canada Renews Covington Engines’ DOF Certification

Okmulgee, OK – In addition to heralding their 50th year in business, Covington Aircraft Engines

is celebrating renewal of their certification as a Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF). As a DOF, Covington has the ability to carry-out factory-authorized maintenance, warranty, and parts support work on 59 models of the P&WC PT6A turbine engine. Covington is a P&WC DOF fully owned and headquartered in the United States.

“We’re certainly very proud of our DOF designation” said Aaron Abbott, president of Covington Aircraft Engines. “Today marks the third renewal of our agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada, and we simply could not ask for a better collaborator,” he continued. Covington has a significant history with engines from the Canadian manufacturer, as the company began as a repair and overhaul facility for its legendary R-985 and R-1340 radial engines – a capability Covington continues to maintain today with a full team of radial engine technicians and a complete parts inventory.

Unique in the industry is Covington’s singular focus on Pratt & Whitney Canada and the PT6A, which has given the company depth of knowledge and technical expertise on the proven engine. With facilities in both the United States and Brazil, an additional facility planned for the United Kingdom, multi million in parts inventory, a fleet of PT6A rental engines, state-of-the-art test cells, and 24-hour rapid response mobile repair teams, Covington is well positioned and capable to reach and assist virtually any PT6A customer worldwide. Most important, as a family-owned and oriented company, Covington prides itself on its relationship-based approach to service, which ensures customers are welcomed as family and treated with the utmost respect and care.

“Covington’s depth of knowledge, capabilities and strong family values are unique in our industry – and we have had a very harmonious relationship ever since our first agreement with the company was signed close to thirty years ago” said Irene Makris, Vice President, Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada. Renewing our agreement together not only continues a great relationship and success together – but gives all of us sense of pride and accomplishment – especially on the occasion of Covington’s 50th Anniversary year.”

About Covington

Headquartered in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Covington Aircraft Engines specializes in Pratt & Whitney PT6A turbine and R-985 and R-1340 radial engines, with a full suite of supporting services and inventory. As the only privately held U.S.- owned Pratt & Whitney factory Designated Overhaul Facility, Covington provides warranty and parts support, technical advice, and maintenance services to corporate, agricultural, and humanitarian aircraft customers worldwide. As a faith-based company, Covington supports missionary and humanitarian efforts around the world both personally and financially. A percentage of the company’s profits go to assist missionaries and humanitarian work each year. This year, Covington is celebrating our 50th year in business.