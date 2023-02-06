NAAA Factually Responds to Ag Aviation Hit Piece Column

This response pertains to the Jan. 22 column “ … discussions on aerial application.” Editorial Fellow Austin Wu referenced “talking to a representative from the National Agricultural Aviation Association” for this piece. I am that representative. We spoke on a recorded Zoom call. I provided him an overview of the aerial application industry and references where he could find more data about its scope and importance (www.agaviation.org).

That information did not end up in his opinion piece. Instead, Wu spun a web of words that deceptively attempts to bait a reader to believe the industry is a culprit of Iowa’s loss of natural lands, global warming and for jeopardizing human health.

