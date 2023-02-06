Home-United StatesNAAA Factually Responds to Ag Aviation Hit Piece Column

NAAA Factually Responds to Ag Aviation Hit Piece Column

By AgAir Update Staff
0
0

This response pertains to the Jan. 22 column “ … discussions on aerial application.” Editorial Fellow Austin Wu referenced “talking to a representative from the National Agricultural Aviation Association” for this piece. I am that representative. We spoke on a recorded Zoom call. I provided him an overview of the aerial application industry and references where he could find more data about its scope and importance (www.agaviation.org).

That information did not end up in his opinion piece. Instead, Wu spun a web of words that deceptively attempts to bait a reader to believe the industry is a culprit of Iowa’s loss of natural lands, global warming and for jeopardizing human health.

 

Read the response on thegazette.com

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1990 AT-5021990 AT-502
    1990 AT-502, PT6A-34 TTAF:10863, TTE:10863 421 hours since Prime Turbine light overhaul. 3715 hours on new CT blades, prop TTSOH 1100. Wing spar caps replaced 2900 hours on wings. Amsafe airbags, wire[...] Read more »
    Published: February 8, 2023 - 11:13 pm
  • Ag Pilot WantedAg Pilot Wanted
    Northeast Missouri owner-operator looking for Cessna 188 pilot and Ag school graduate to work ground and build time in 188 for a future seat. Send resume to wfs1@nemr.net or text to 660-216-1940. The [...] Read more »
    Published: February 8, 2023 - 8:56 pm
  • New Brushless Motor Airframe Fuel PumpNew Brushless Motor Airframe Fuel Pump
    New Brushless Motor Airframe Fuel Pump - STC kits for PT6 Air Tractor and THRUSH aircraft. Long lasting, solid state, with fail safes. Contact Cascade Aircraft Conversions at info@cacaircraft.com or 5[...] Read more »
    Published: February 7, 2023 - 6:26 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

Air Tractor Releases New “Turn Smart” Video

Graham Lavender - 0