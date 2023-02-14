Home-Press ReleasesTRACMAP USA Welcomes Twain Bodmer as Aviation Sales Manager, West Coast.

TRACMAP USA Welcomes Twain Bodmer as Aviation Sales Manager, West Coast.

By AgAir Update Staff
0
0

Experienced agricultural aviation specialist joins TRACMAP’s sales team to provide support to West Coast farmers and contractors.

Fort Myers, Florida. 13 February, 2022. TracMap USA, a GPS guidance and job management company welcomes Twain Bodmer as Aviation Sales Manager, West Coast. 

Twain comes from a fourth-generation wheat farming family in Walla Walla, Washington and has an aviation technology degree, commercial fixed-wing and helicopter licenses including an aerial applicator certificate. 

“We’re excited to have Twain join our team. Her hands-on experience and passion for ag business will be a great asset for TracMap, especially for our aviation customers,” said Bill Thomas, Vice President Sales. 

Twain currently serves on the Precision / Safety and FAR Committees for the NAAA and the Safety Working Group for HAI. She is strongly interested in using agricultural technology to improve efficiency, safety and environmental outcomes. 

“Our family has always liked to stay abreast of the latest technology. My grandfather tried out the first hillside combine and back in the 80’s was the first in our area to pull a bankout wagon with a Caterpillar Challenger rubber track – which I was lucky enough to operate,” said Twain. “I’m really excited about the benefits TracMap can provide farmers and contractors and look forward to meeting current and potential customers.”

Twain will be working with the TracMap team to increase sales on the West Coast and attending tradeshows throughout the USA. 

About TracMap

Founded in 2006, TracMap operates in the USA, Australia and New Zealand specializing in agricultural GPS guidance and job management systems for aviation and ground applications. For information regarding TracMap products, visit www.tracmap.com.

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1976 Turbine Thrush, SN 2294R1976 Turbine Thrush, SN 2294R
    1976 Turbine Thrush, SN 2294R, TPE 331-10-511M TS CAM and HSI 520.8 & recent repair due to prop strike from ag air turbine. 3367 hrs remaining on spar caps. 200 gal fuel, AC, G4 SATLOC, new spreader. [...] Read more »
    Published: February 17, 2023 - 6:27 pm
  • 2015 AT-502B PT6A-34AG2015 AT-502B PT6A-34AG
    2015 AT-502B, 3,577 Hours since new, No Damage History, PT6A-34AG, 3,577 Hours since new, “0” hours since HSI by Dallas Airmotive, “0” SMOH Fuel Control Unit, High-Pressure Fuel Pump, Prop Governor, O[...] Read more »
    Published: February 17, 2023 - 4:21 pm
  • 1971 Cessna 188 Ag Wagon1971 Cessna 188 Ag Wagon
    1971 Cessna 188 Ag Wagon, Equipped with AgNav Guia GPS, comm radio, transponder, adsb out, smoker, super booms w/CP-09 nozzles, and spreader! Clean airframe! Will sell with a fresh annual. Asking S130[...] Read more »
    Published: February 17, 2023 - 12:38 am

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

Air Tractor® Community Mourns Loss of Ag Aviation Africa Founder.

AgAir Update Staff - 0