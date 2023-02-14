TRACMAP USA Welcomes Twain Bodmer as Aviation Sales Manager, West Coast.

Experienced agricultural aviation specialist joins TRACMAP’s sales team to provide support to West Coast farmers and contractors.

Fort Myers, Florida. 13 February, 2022. TracMap USA, a GPS guidance and job management company welcomes Twain Bodmer as Aviation Sales Manager, West Coast.

Twain comes from a fourth-generation wheat farming family in Walla Walla, Washington and has an aviation technology degree, commercial fixed-wing and helicopter licenses including an aerial applicator certificate.

“We’re excited to have Twain join our team. Her hands-on experience and passion for ag business will be a great asset for TracMap, especially for our aviation customers,” said Bill Thomas, Vice President Sales.

Twain currently serves on the Precision / Safety and FAR Committees for the NAAA and the Safety Working Group for HAI. She is strongly interested in using agricultural technology to improve efficiency, safety and environmental outcomes.

“Our family has always liked to stay abreast of the latest technology. My grandfather tried out the first hillside combine and back in the 80’s was the first in our area to pull a bankout wagon with a Caterpillar Challenger rubber track – which I was lucky enough to operate,” said Twain. “I’m really excited about the benefits TracMap can provide farmers and contractors and look forward to meeting current and potential customers.”

Twain will be working with the TracMap team to increase sales on the West Coast and attending tradeshows throughout the USA.

About TracMap

Founded in 2006, TracMap operates in the USA, Australia and New Zealand specializing in agricultural GPS guidance and job management systems for aviation and ground applications. For information regarding TracMap products, visit www.tracmap.com.