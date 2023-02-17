Air Tractor® Community Mourns Loss of Ag Aviation Africa Founder.

Air Tractor is saddened to announce the passing of long-time Air Tractor dealer Lourens Kritzinger following a courageous battle with cancer.

Lourens was a successful aerial applicator in South Africa for over four decades, earning a reputation across sub-Saharan Africa for his professionalism and value-added service to customers. For many years, Lourens piloted his own AT-602, providing aerial application services with precision and expertise. Together with his son Matt, they operated Ag Aviation Africa since 2012, providing sales, expert service, and support of the complete line of Air Tractor aircraft. Matt Kritzinger will continue his father’s legacy.

“Lourens’ passing is certainly a loss to our worldwide Air Tractor family,” said Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch. “He was a talented entrepreneur and wonderful friend. And for ag aviators across the African continent, he was a driver of change and progress.”

Ag Aviation Africa developed infrastructure and supplier networks that allow the company to provide aircraft sales and operational assistance to ag and fire aviation operators in sub- Saharan Africa. Large, commercially operated farms in the region have their own agricultural aviation operations, and Ag Aviation Africa has assisted them with aerial management solutions. Matt Kritzinger will lead the Air Tractor dealership going forward.

“Lourens and his dedication to our industry will be sorely missed. But we know that Ag Aviation Africa is in good hands with Matt.” Hirsch added.