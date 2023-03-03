TracMap Releases Fully Integrated Variable Rate Flow Controller for Aviation

TracMap’s new Flow Controller delivers accurate flow rate control, automatically adjusting for ground speed and seamlessly integrating with variable rate maps.

Mosgiel, Otago. 3 March, 2023.

TracMap is pleased to announce the release of their new variable rate flow controller for the TracMap Aviation System. Designed in conjunction with aviation contractors, the Aviation Flow Controller delivers very accurate variable flow rates that automatically adjust based on ground speed and seamlessly integrate with variable rate map parameters. The new

Controller also incorporates autoboom technology programmed to turn spray on and off as the aircraft enters and leaves blocks. Controller functionality is accessed through the existing TracMap Aviation system with no additional hardware required in the cockpit. The display is customisable by the pilot and provides the ability to easily adjust rates on the ground, in flight or during the job. These features all combine to ensure efficient product use and best-practice soil and crop management.

Guy Stevenson, Chief Operating Officer of AGFite has trialled the system extensively. “The TracMap Team has truly created a masterpiece; we consider it to be the best unit in the world, it’s absolutely perfect and the customer support is awesome.”

The Aviation Flow Controller forms part of TracMap’s next-generation solution for Aerial Application and brings a new level of usability and functionality to the agricultural aviation industry. The full solution includes the TML-A, the variable rate flow controller, and a choice of one of two lightbars. The system has guidance patterns to support most situations and new safety features, such as wire warnings, that operate in conjunction with the lightbar.

For more information and installation options, please contact your local sales representative.

About TracMap

Founded in 2006, TracMap is a provider of best-in-class agricultural GPS guidance and job management systems for aviation and ground applications. Their fully integrated solutions ensure efficient application, superior safety and effortless administration that allow farmers and contractors to work together to improve land management. The company currently operates in New Zealand, Australia and the USA. For information regarding TracMap products, visit www.tracmap.com.