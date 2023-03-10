Daniel Alan Faunce Passes

Alan Faunce Daniel Alan Faunce of Cheney, Wash. passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, at age 70. Family and friends surrounded Al at the Spokane Hospice House throughout the week as he relentlessly fought terminal cancer. Al was born at March Air Force Base Hospital in Riverside, California on September 23, 1952, to Dan and Doy Faunce. They later moved to Spokane, Wash. and then to Tekoa, Wash. He was the oldest child with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He also was the oldest of 30 grandchildren. He graduated from Tekoa High School in 1970 and attended EWSC in Cheney. Al was ever the adventurer- we quit asking and never could have imagined how he lived life to the fullest. He lived through many experiences earning him the nickname of an immortal ninja warrior god. He operated his crop-dusting business Faunce Air for nearly 40 years and was known as a legend in the agricultural community throughout eastern Washington and even throughout the rest of the United States. He was a member of the Pacific Northwest Aerial Applicators Alliance. He loved his daughters and loved flying. He was very active. He played his guitar all his life and sang in a band as a teenager; he fished and hunted; and he loved all things water related. He was known for his ponds and waterfalls as well as his saltwater aquariums. Al made beautiful custom furniture for a few friends and was very artistic. He was a visionary in all things he did. Al helped anyone and everyone in need and was a father figure to more kids than we can count. Al is survived by his 2 loving daughters, Laramie Suzanne Nicole Faunce and Jessica Renee Isabelle Faunce, as well as his stepson Justin Amistoso; and their mother Melanie Puddy remained a part of his life. He is also survived by his siblings Michael Faunce (Debbie) of Lake Oswego, Oregon; Janet Faunce (Don Frame) of Lake Stevens, Wash.; Jeff Faunce (Michele McNeill) of Redmond, Wash.; and Alicia Byrum (Dennis) of Tekoa, Wash. He has 4 nephews and 6 nieces, many great nephews and nieces and a great-great nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Doy and Dan Faunce and brother Gregory Faunce. Al always said, “You know how I hate long goodbyes.” He is now flying high, or low as crop dusters do! The family suggests memorials be made in Alan’s name to PNW Aerial Applicators Alliance Fallen Pilot Fund and/or Spokane Shriner’s Children’s Hospital where Laramie was a Shriner Poster Child in 1991. PNWAAA website is www.pnwaaa.org Spokane Shriners website is www.shrinerschildrens.org Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa is handling the funeral arrangements. Al’s Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, please check Kramercares.com for the update. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of DANIEL ALAN FAUNCE, please visit our floral store.

