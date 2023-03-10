Home-United StatesLonnie D. Clark Passes

Lonnie D. Clark Passes

By AgAir Update Staff
Lonnie Dwain (Chick) Clark was a man who lived to tell a yarn. He was funny, never met a stranger, and fed every stray animal he could find. Chick passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, two days after his 90th birthday. A private family service will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the Woodville Cemetery in Tennessee.

Chick was born March 9, 1933, in Forked Deer, TN, to James Clay Clark and

Louise (Brinkley) Clark. As a young man, he made his way to Brownfield, TX, where he met and married Laura (Odom) Clark. Together, they started a family and in 1959, began Clark’s Aerial Service, a crop-dusting business that served farmers in Terry County and the surrounding area.

On July 19, 1960, an explosion occurred at Goodpasture Grain, rocking the community and its residents. One of the young men working that day became trapped in the burning grain elevator. While dusting a nearby field, Chick received word his help was needed to remove an antenna impeding the rescue. With disregard for his own safety, Chick flew his Stearman Biplane to the accident site and attempted to remove the antenna. The young man was eventually rescued but later succumbed to his injuries.

As the aerial business continued to thrive, the United States Department of Agricultural was added to the list of clients. The next several years were spent acquiring pilots, staff, and larger planes to handle the workload in an effort to eradicate the Argentine Fire Ant that had begun to invade the Southern half of the United States.

Chick sold the aerial business and became an agri-business man alongside his son, Dean. Together they acquired land in Gaines, Lea, and Andrews Counties for their farming operation.

Chick was knowledgeable in US history and enjoyed visiting battlefields throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed fishing, cards and spending time with his buddy,

Jon.

Survivors include his four children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Karla Rolen, her daughter’s Amber and April and grandson, Jon Rolen who referred to him as “Daddy Chick”.

Should you wish donations can be made to the City of Brownfield Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
