TEXAS AERIAL APPLICATOR GIVES SWATHPRO™ SYSTEM A THUMBS UP

Lauderdale described the spray boom configuration that works well for him. He runs straight streams on every third nozzle, straight-back flat fans at every other third nozzle, and then a 45-degree down flat fan at the remaining third nozzles across the boom. All the flat fans are size 10 tips. The straight streams are size 20. “We can get it up to about three and a half gallons per acre if we need to on a straight stream.”

“Sometimes farmers will turn in planted acres and the staff in the office can’t figure it out. So, you just go off that…but then discover the field is different. Different conditions, different ways to trim it up. You can make all those adjustments and not have to come back with another herbicide load. So that has saved a lot of time, effort, money on a busy day that’s packed with 2,000 or 3000 acres you got to get done today. Between that nozzle set up and those profiles, it’s really helped add efficiency to the organization.”

With Roundup work, Lauderdale said he has averaged 2-1/2 to 3 gallons per acre. “We can go lower volume with the straight-back flat fans when we’re burning down milo or something like that. We can run a wider swath and a lower volume to cover more ground. That has allowed me to go anywhere from 8 to 10 gallons per acre all the way down to 1 gallon per acre with the profiles we’ve set up.”

He added the system is easy to maintain. “We’ve found that keeping the spray system cleaned weekly eliminates a lot of trouble,” he said. “The maintenance on it is similar to an electrostatic system.”

Lauderdale tracked the annual operation cost for the SwathPRO system outside the initial purchase cost. “It’s probably equal to what you’d pay on a regular aluminum boom system that you get with an Air Tractor out of the factory,” he said.

He recommends that an operator who is thinking about buying the system needs to evaluate the kind of jobs they do. “It really pays off on herbicide work. It’s where we make our money with it here. Drift mitigation is probably 90 percent better, in my opinion. It’s hard to put a number on that—but I can put a number on it: In two and a half years, I haven’t had to deal with the Texas Department of Agriculture.”

“If you do a lot of cotton defoliation, I’ve noticed a night and day difference. If you’ve done any defoliation work, you know that it either didn’t overlap enough or overlapped too much,” he said. “Since I started using the SwathPRO system, running straight-back flat fans and the 45-degree flat fans is how we defoliate anywhere between 2 to 3-1/2 gallons an acre. It is a beautiful initial defoliation job on irrigated cotton. And then the second shot is clean.”