2023 Support Scholarship Contest Entries Due Sept. 15

The 2023 Support Scholarship Contest deadline is Sept. 15. The NAAA Support Committee will award a $2,000 scholarship as top prize, and Covington Aircraft Engines has generously agreed to sponsor a $1,000 scholarship.

The theme for this year’s contest is “What role does ag aviation play in producing a local commodity?”

The 2023 Support Scholarship Contest is open to any individual sponsored by an NAAA member. The scholarship is not restricted to individuals pursuing a “flying career” and can be used toward any educational pursuit beyond high school (at any age).

Any educational pursuit beyond high school (at any age) is eligible. Entrants must be a senior in high school or registered in higher education by the fall semester of 2023. The competition is open to anyone sponsored by an NAAA member. Previous winners are not eligible to compete. Submissions must be an essay of at least 1,500 words or a 5-minute multimedia presentation. Submissions are now entered online. More information about eligibility requirements, contest guidelines and sample essays from past scholarship recipients is available