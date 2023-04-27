TORtec Group Corporation Acquires Mid-Cal Ag Aviation Inc.

TORtec completes acquisition of Mid-Cal Ag Aviation, an aerial application company that will replace chemical fertilizers with all-natural Mineral-Gro®, eliminating ground & water pollution, improving yields and greatly reducing fertilizer expense.

SHERIDAN, WY, April 27, 2023 /24-7PressRelease/ — TORtec Group Corporation (OTC:TRTK), a holding company (TORtec), announced today that it has closed on the acquisition of Mid-Cal Ag Aviation Inc., a California corporation, via a Share Exchange Agreement entered into on March 20, 2023. The acquisition was successfully completed Monday, April 10, 2023.

Mid-Cal Ag Aviation, Inc. is an aerial application business that aims to reduce or replace the use of prevalent commercial fertilizers with a proprietary all-natural replacement, Mineral-Gro® (liquidtnt.com), which will eliminate the ground and water pollution due to chemical fertilizers. Mineral-Gro® also significantly improves yields and dramatically reduces the amount and expense of total fertilizer required. The acquisition builds upon TORtec’s commitment to sustainable agriculture.

“Demand for all natural fertilizers is growing rapidly due to increased awareness about the environmental impact of conventional fertilizers, and North America is the largest market for aerial application services. Our proprietary all-natural replacement provides an effective, eco-friendly alternative to conventional fertilizers that can improve soil health and crop yields. We plan to capture 25 percent of the $35 billion aerial application industry globally,” said TORtec President and CEO Stephen H. Smoot.

In addition, TORtec will retain Mid-Cal shareholder Kevin Morton as president and head of its aerial spraying global expansion efforts

