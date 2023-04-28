Home-United States'Cowboy of the Skies' Bill Precht, 84, Recalls his Cropdusting Days

‘Cowboy of the Skies’ Bill Precht, 84, Recalls his Cropdusting Days

In 1968, William “Big Billy” Precht flew this AgCat for Lyon Flying Service. (Special to the American Press)

William “Bill” Precht, son of Charles and Ella Mae Flourney Precht, was just a boy when he started helping work his father’s and uncles’ 1,200-acre rice and cattle farm in Sweetlake. “I knew a long time ago, I wasn’t going to be a farmer,” said the 84-year-old retired crop duster. “It’s hard work.” His interest was in the pilots who seeded the fields and applied herbicides, insecticides and fertilizer by plane — crop dusters. In earlier times, these pilots used only dry chemicals, thus the name crop duster. Now, agricultural aerial application pilots — as they are called in some circles — deliver mostly liquid products.

