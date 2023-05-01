Aerial Firefighting Organizations Team to Launch United Aerial Firefighters Association

Leading aerial firefighting operators have joined together to form the first industry association dedicated to serving and fostering safety and standardization in the aerial firefighting community. The United Aerial Firefighters Association (UAFA) was founded at the end of 2022 as a non-profit association with the goal of informing policymakers and legislators about important issues concerning the increasingly critical nature of aerial wildland firefighting.

UAFA exists to bring together industry experts for collaboration and to provide a unified voice for the industry when speaking to state and federal stakeholders, fire agencies, and the public about wildfires and issues impacting the aerial firefighting community. The association is headquartered in Washington, DC, ensuring that members have a significant presence on Capitol Hill and at federal agencies.

John Gould will serve as the inaugural President

“We’ve seen tremendous change occur in wildland fire aviation over the last twenty years,” says John Gould, President and CEO of 10 Tanker Air Carrier, one of the founding members of the UAFA. “As we look ahead, these challenges will only become more significant. While individual organizations within the industry will always be competitive, we believe the collective expertise represented within UAFA membership will help to ensure our industry continues to grow with the innovation, safety, and standardization necessary to deliver the best service possible to our customers.”

Gould serves as the inaugural President for the UAFA Board of Directors. Other Founding Members included on the Board are:

Vice President, Bart Brainerd, Firehawk Helicopters

Secretary/Treasurer: Brett L’Esperance, Dauntless Air

Director: Tim Sheehy, Bridger Aerospace

Director: Jennifer Draughon, Neptune Aviation Services

UAFA membership is open to companies who own or lease and operate aircraft, UAVs/drones, or provide aerial-delivered suppressants/retardants under contract with federal or state governmental entities for aerial firefighting services. Companies who provide products and services to the aerial firefighting industry, non-profits, and state and national agencies are also encouraged to join.