TracMap Streamlines Aerial Application with Chem-Man Integration

Melbourne, Florida – May 2, 2023 – TracMap has responded to customer feedback by

collaborating with Chem-Man to create a new integration aimed at improving workflow

efficiency and accuracy.

The Chem-Man integration offers users fast and easy transfer of application data directly

to and from all TML-A devices into Chem-Man via USB transfer and a simple drag-anddrop

interface. Jobs requested via Chem-Man are easily uploaded onto the pilot’s TML-A

device, and upon completion of the job, all data captured is easily exported to USB and

uploaded back into the Chem-Man platform. This integration allows your customers’ data

to be easily accessible via one of North America’s industry-leading agricultural software

providers.

CEO John Enlow says the relationship with Chem-Man is a natural fit as TracMap

continues to expand its presence in North America. “Many of our customers in the USA

rely on Chem-Man so the decision to work with them to simplify the data transfer process

was a no-brainer. Tie-ins like this show our commitment to making job management and

administration as easy and efficient as possible in every market we operate in.”

Chem-Man’s chemical application data adds another layer of surety to TracMap’s end-toend

GPS guidance and job management solution – a fully integrated system including

lightbar, spray controller and real-time job management through TracMap Online.

For more information about TracMap’s integration with Chem-Man, please contact one

of our Sales Managers on +1 213 577 1310.

About TracMap

Founded in 2006, TracMap is a provider of best-in-class agricultural GPS guidance and

job management systems for aviation and ground applications. Their fully integrated

solutions ensure efficient application, superior safety and effortless administration that

allow farmers and contractors to work together to improve land management.

The company currently operates in New Zealand, Australia and the USA. For information

regarding TracMap products, visit www.tracmap.com.