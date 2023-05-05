TracMap Streamlines Aerial Application with Chem-Man Integration

Melbourne, Florida – May 2, 2023 – TracMap has responded to customer feedback by
collaborating with Chem-Man to create a new integration aimed at improving workflow
efficiency and accuracy.
The Chem-Man integration offers users fast and easy transfer of application data directly
to and from all TML-A devices into Chem-Man via USB transfer and a simple drag-anddrop
interface. Jobs requested via Chem-Man are easily uploaded onto the pilot’s TML-A
device, and upon completion of the job, all data captured is easily exported to USB and
uploaded back into the Chem-Man platform. This integration allows your customers’ data
to be easily accessible via one of North America’s industry-leading agricultural software
providers.
CEO John Enlow says the relationship with Chem-Man is a natural fit as TracMap
continues to expand its presence in North America. “Many of our customers in the USA
rely on Chem-Man so the decision to work with them to simplify the data transfer process
was a no-brainer. Tie-ins like this show our commitment to making job management and
administration as easy and efficient as possible in every market we operate in.”
Chem-Man’s chemical application data adds another layer of surety to TracMap’s end-toend
GPS guidance and job management solution – a fully integrated system including
lightbar, spray controller and real-time job management through TracMap Online.
For more information about TracMap’s integration with Chem-Man, please contact one
of our Sales Managers on +1 213 577 1310.
About TracMap
Founded in 2006, TracMap is a provider of best-in-class agricultural GPS guidance and
job management systems for aviation and ground applications. Their fully integrated
solutions ensure efficient application, superior safety and effortless administration that
allow farmers and contractors to work together to improve land management.
The company currently operates in New Zealand, Australia and the USA. For information
regarding TracMap products, visit www.tracmap.com.