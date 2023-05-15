Deterding Aerial Aircraft to be Filmed for ‘Twisters’ Movie

POND CREEK, Okla. — A Pond Creek company’s aircraft, flown by one of its agriculture pilots, is set to be captured on film this upcoming week for “Twisters.”

The Air Tractor 502B from Deterding Aerial, an agriculture-based company that provides aerial applications services for area farmers and ranchers, will be filmed spraying a field with water near Midway, which is west of Kremlin, for “Twisters,” said office manager Jeanine Deterding.

“Twisters,” according to IMDb, is an update to the 1996 film “Twister,” which “centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system.”

Deterding — whose husband Jim has owned Deterding Aerial since 1976 — said the company is honored to be a part of filming for “Twisters.”

“I think it’s awesome and really exciting,” Deterding said of the company’s aircraft’s appearance in the upcoming film. “I think it’s cool that we’ll be — our airplane, anyways — in it, and they made a replica of the sign we have out in front of our business.”