With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Grant Lane today. May everyone’s prayers lift up the Lane Aviation, Inc. family during this difficult time. Over 30 years of friendship make this post one of the most difficult. Godspeed, Grant, blue sky and tailwinds my friend.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the PAASS Program or your local blood bank in Grant’s name.

Read about the 75 history of Lane Aviation in the April 2020 issue of AgAir Update.