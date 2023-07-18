Pratt & Whitney Expands P&WCSMART™ Portfolio for PT6A-34AG Engines

São Paolo, Brazil, July 18, 2023 – Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced today that it has added three new P&WCSMART™ offerings designed specifically for PT6A-34AG operators: Flat Rate Overhaul Program, Propeller Strike Repair Program and Flat Rate Engine Exchange. These additions will better support customers by providing fixed costs for major engine maintenance services, thereby eliminating price uncertainty while delivering original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-level engine maintenance and parts, and world-class service.

“Our P&WCSMART lineup continues to attract new and repeat customers by offering them the best value in the industry,” said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “Tailored to the needs of operators with mature engines, P&WCSMART solutions for PT6A-34AG are tailored to help our global aerial application customers optimize their maintenance with well-priced, no-surprise solutions aligned with their business model. For aircraft reaching the end of their lifecycle, maintenance costs become higher and harder to predict – but with our P&WCSMART solutions, operators can keep their mature engines economically viable for longer.”

Flat Overhaul Program

The benefits of the PT6A-34AG Flat Overhaul Program include a guaranteed overhaul price and capped price for optional compressor turbine blade and limited life parts replacement, with no extra charges for engines that exceed the OEM-recommended time between overhauls or engines removed because of a propeller strike event.

Propeller Strike Repair Program

Under the PT6A-34AG Propeller Strike Repair Program, customers whose engines are affected by such an event will receive up to US$395,000 in parts and service for a fixed price of US$175,000 (2023 pricing). This includes labour, new genuine P&WC parts, exchanges and subcontracted parts, and more.

Flat Rate Engine Exchange Program

Finally, the PT6A-34AG Flat Rate Engine Exchange program is a cost-effective alternative to overhauling an engine. For a fixed price, customers benefit from the simplicity of receiving a freshly overhauled engine of the same model in exchange for their existing one. They eliminate the need to rent an engine while theirs is being overhauled; there is only one engine removal and installation, not two. This allows them to reduce downtime and increase aircraft availability.

With the addition of the latest solutions, the P&WCSMART program now includes more than 25 unique offerings spread across three portfolios: PT6A, turboshaft and PW100 engines. It features a variety of options that bring peace of mind to eligible operators, such as capped costs for major maintenance events like overhauls and hot section inspections, engine exchanges and upgrade programs.

P&WC’s P&WCSMART™ program is popular with customers because it provides cost guarantees up front, saves them money and maintains the value of their assets. These new offerings were developed based on feedback from agricultural aviation customers to meet their evolving business needs and support their bottom line.

The Pratt & Whitney team will be at Congresso AVAG July 18 to 20 booth # 67 where a cutaway of a PT6A engine will be on display.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

For further information: Pratt & Whitney, +1 (860) 565-9600, media@prattwhitney.com