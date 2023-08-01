Home-Press ReleasesArkansas Ag Aviation Golf Tournament to be held in October

Arkansas Ag Aviation Golf Tournament to be held in October

Graham Lavender
By Graham Lavender
The 2023 Ag Aviation Golf Tournament which will be held October 21 and 22 at the Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs, Arkansas.  This is an incredibly fun event and a great way to celebrate the end of the busy season.
This year the AA Golf Tournament donation will go to the Charles Stokes Endowed Scholarship.

WHEN:  Saturday, October 21 & and Sunday, October 22, 2022
WHERE:  Red Apple Inn  & Country Club, Heber Springs, AR
TEE TIME:  Saturday, October 21,  8:00 AM (2  Person Scramble)  Sunday, October 22, Shotgun Start 8:00 AM
FEE:      $175.00 per person
The cost includes: 2 rounds of golf and cart (Carts are for players only.)
The fee also covers dinner at the Red Apple Inn Saturday at 7:00.

$45.00 for dinner only

Please call the Red Apple Inn at 1-800-733-2775 to reserve a room.
Reservation Code: AG AVIATION

ROOM RATES: Inn Rooms $150.00, 2 BR Condo $235.00

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL:
Lathan Busby – 870. 734.7278
Bryant Otto – 501. 327.7714
Michael Hutchins – 870.241.3781
Brenda Watts – 870. 644.3141

Please make checks out to the  Ag Aviation Golf Tournament  and mail the check to: Brenda Watts, 102 Norris Lane, Watson, AR 71674

