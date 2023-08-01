Arkansas Ag Aviation Golf Tournament to be held in October

The 2023 Ag Aviation Golf Tournament which will be held October 21 and 22 at the Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs, Arkansas. This is an incredibly fun event and a great way to celebrate the end of the busy season.

This year the AA Golf Tournament donation will go to the Charles Stokes Endowed Scholarship.

WHEN: Saturday, October 21 & and Sunday, October 22, 2022

WHERE: Red Apple Inn & Country Club, Heber Springs, AR

TEE TIME: Saturday, October 21, 8:00 AM (2 Person Scramble) Sunday, October 22, Shotgun Start 8:00 AM

FEE: $175.00 per person

The cost includes: 2 rounds of golf and cart (Carts are for players only.)

The fee also covers dinner at the Red Apple Inn Saturday at 7:00.

$45.00 for dinner only

Please call the Red Apple Inn at 1-800-733-2775 to reserve a room.

Reservation Code: AG AVIATION

ROOM RATES: Inn Rooms $150.00, 2 BR Condo $235.00

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL:

Lathan Busby – 870. 734.7278

Bryant Otto – 501. 327.7714

Michael Hutchins – 870.241.3781

Brenda Watts – 870. 644.3141

Please make checks out to the Ag Aviation Golf Tournament and mail the check to: Brenda Watts, 102 Norris Lane, Watson, AR 71674