Ag Airwaves – an Agricultural Aviation Podcast – Launches

A brand-new podcast for the aerial agriculture industry has lifted off. Ag Airwaves launched on Aug. 23.

The production is a collaboration between Air Tractor, the world’s leading ag aircraft manufacturer, and podcast host Graham Lavender, publisher of AgAir Update, the “go-to” source for the latest ag aviation news.

Each month, Lavender will host in-depth conversations with ag pilots, operators, innovators, and experts about current topics in the ag aviation industry.

“Each episode is loaded with actionable and relevant information for our industry, I believe the podcast will be a resource for our whole industry,” Lavender said.

The inaugural episode features Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch.

Hirsch chats with Graham about the new podcast, ongoing supply chain challenges in the industry, new initiatives at Air Tractor, aircraft technician maintenance and training courses, and he provides an update on the AT-1002.

While the podcast format is new territory for Hirsch, sharing his passion for the agricultural aviation industry is not.

“There is an extraordinary amount of knowledge in this industry – pilots, operators, engineers, and other people that drive this industry forward daily. Bringing them together to share their expertise seems like a no-brainer,” he said. “I am looking forward to listening to upcoming episodes.”

The second episode hosts Andrew Moore, executive director of NAAA. He provides insights into a program to enhance ag av professionalism, gives updates on legislation impacting the industry, and looks forward to the NAAA Ag Aviation Expo.

Every episode includes the latest news updates from AgAir Update to keep you abreast of what’s happening in the industry.

Subscribe to Ag Airwaves on your favorite podcast app or listen online at AirTractor.com/podcast. If you’d like to suggest a guest for Ag Airwaves, contact Graham Lavender at AgAirUpdate.com.