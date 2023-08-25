TABULA USA opens US Headquarters in Melbourne, Florida.

Tabula’s new US Headquarters extends the organization’s global support coverage and enables the business to deliver services optimized for North and South American customers.

Melbourne, Florida. 25 August, 2023. Tabula USA has announced the opening of its new US Headquarters in Melbourne, Florida.

The US HQ allows Tabula to significantly improve its customer service, providing a dedicated US call center, extended call center hours to cover both coasts, full technical support facilities, and overnight shipping of components to most US destinations from their Florida warehouse.

The initial team of five includes Tabula’s new Aviation Sales Manager, Ricardo Irizarry, who joins the team based in Florida.

The establishment of the US HQ is Tabula’s latest investment in the region, providing dedicated support to clients in precision agriculture, mosquito control and related industries. For more information, please visit tabula.live or contact the Florida office on 844 482 2852.

About Tabula

Founded in 2006, Tabula, formerly known as TracMap, has established itself as a leading provider of agricultural GPS guidance and job management systems for aviation and ground applications. Tabula allows customers to precisely control what goes on the land, allowing them to know for sure that the work has been completed accurately and efficiently and that they will have the proof for compliance purposes. By fostering seamless collaboration between farmers and contractors, Tabula encourages those who manage productive land to care for it, safeguard its value and increase its productivity now and for generations to come.

Ricardo Irizarry, Sales Manager

+1 386 610 4874

Email: ricardo@tabula.live

Michael Whittaker, Chairman

+64 21 435 413

Email: Michael.whittaker@tabula.live