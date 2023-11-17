Emergency Responders Attend Plane Accident Workshop

LAGRANGE — Emergency response departments from across northeast Indiana met near LaGrange to receive training on emergency incidents involving aircraft.
The LaGrange County and Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committees held the joint training workshop on Saturday, Nov. 11, northeast of LaGrange at Nick’s Flying Service.
The topics discussed included crop duster planes and responding to accidents involving airplanes, and attendees had an opportunity to hear a presentation, get an up-close look at an airplane and interact with pilots and staff from Agriflite Service, Inc. in Wakarusa, Lutes Flying Service in Shipshewana and Nick’s Flying Service.
