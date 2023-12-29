Billy Wayne Weatherley Passes

Billy Wayne Weatherley, 75, passed away Friday, December 22, 2023 in Ellsworth. He was born May 19, 1948 in Des Arc, AR to Jesse and Ozena (Wright) Weatherley. Wayne served in the United States Army and was later the owner and operator of Wayne’s Ag Aviation in Ellsworth for many years.

Wayne is survived by his sons, Mike Weatherley (Carrie) of Des Arc, Scott Weatherley (Kelli) of Salina, and Robert Weatherley (Abbie) of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Dacia Weatherley, Darian Reynoso, Austin Weatherley, and Megan Weatherley; and great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Scottlyn, Haiden, Anna, Jesse, Aiden, and Tommy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George and Eugene Weatherley.

Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time. Cards can be sent c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.