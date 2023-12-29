Home-InternationalLula Vetos Part of Brazil's Controversial Pesticide Bill

Lula Vetos Part of Brazil’s Controversial Pesticide Bill

Ryan Mason
By Ryan Mason

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday vetoed key parts of a controversial law that is set to loosen the rules around the use of pesticides in the country.

Brazil, an agricultural giant, is the world’s biggest consumer of , many of which are classified as highly hazardous.

The Senate approved the law which environmentalists and right activists have dubbed “the poison package” in November after two decades of controversy.

Lula decided to veto 14 sections of a dozen articles of the law aimed at making it easier to approve the use of new pesticides and giving greater decision-making powers to the agriculture ministry.

Read more on this story at Phys.org

Ryan Mason
Ryan Mason
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

An Enhanced Role For Drones In The War On Weeds

Ryan Mason -