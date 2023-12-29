Lula Vetos Part of Brazil’s Controversial Pesticide Bill

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday vetoed key parts of a controversial law that is set to loosen the rules around the use of pesticides in the country.

Brazil, an agricultural giant, is the world’s biggest consumer of pesticides, many of which are classified as highly hazardous.

The Senate approved the law which environmentalists and right activists have dubbed “the poison package” in November after two decades of controversy.

Lula decided to veto 14 sections of a dozen articles of the law aimed at making it easier to approve the use of new pesticides and giving greater decision-making powers to the agriculture ministry.

