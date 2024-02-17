Charles “Charlie” Foster III, 1937-2024

Obituary published on Legacy.com by Brannen Family Funeral Services Glennville Chapel on Feb. 14, 2024.

Charles Crisp Foster III, known to his friends and loved ones as Charlie, passed away on February 13, 2024, at his residence at the age of 86. He was born on June 16, 1937, in Rome, Georgia to Charles Crisp Foster, Jr and Rebecca McDonald Foster and grew up in Albany, Georgia.

After graduating from Albany High School in 1955, he proudly served in the United States Navy. Throughout his military service, he was stationed at prominent locations including San Diego, California; Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville, Florida; and Glynco Naval Base in Brunswick, Georgia and the Franklin D. Roosevelt CVA42 Aircraft Carrier, affectionately known as “The Rosie.” His time in the Navy instilled in him values of honor, discipline, and responsibility that he carried throughout his life.

Charlie pursued higher education at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Georgia and Norman Park College in Norman Park, Georgia. However, his true passion laid in the skies. He earned his private commercial instruments twin engine pilots license and agriculture aviation (crop-duster) pilots license. Charlie owned and operated his own crop dusting service in Unadilla, Georgia for a remarkable span of 25 years. His commitment to aviation extended beyond his individual success; he was a member of the Georgia Agriculture Aviation Association (GAAA) and was honored to be its oldest living member.

Charlie’s professional journey was not limited to aviation alone. He ventured into entrepreneurship and established a highly regarded business. Alongside his flying career, he manufactured the renowned Mr. Charlie multipurpose cleaners as well as Spindle Brite and All Purpose Cleaners. His dedication to excellence permeated all aspects of his life.

A man of unwavering warmth and compassion, Charlie possessed an open door policy to all who sought solace or support within his home. Many found comfort under his roof during times of need, secure in the knowledge that they would be welcome for as long as necessary. During his lifetime, Charlie passionately pursued various hobbies and interests that brought him immense joy. Among these were flying, music, traveling, and cherished moments spent with classmates and friends. He had many buddies and acquaintances in his lifetime. In addition to these pursuits, he took great pleasure in football, NASCAR racing events, and watching sports on television.

Charlie was a member of the Elks Club #713 of Albany, Georgia. Another treasured aspect of his life was attending reunions for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier, an opportunity to reminisce about shared experiences and foster lasting friendships. Charlie led a remarkable life filled with diverse accomplishments and meaningful relationships.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randall Ellis Foster.

Charlie is survived by:

Wife of 58 years, Mollie D. Foster of Glennville, Georgia

Sister, Fran Foster Chandler-Jones (Parks) of Tifton, Georgia

Sister-in-law, Valarie Foster of Buford, Georgia

Feline Companion, Spindle Brite, several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to: Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, 1000 Sheriffs Way, Madison, GA 30650 or Cornerstone Bible Church, 304 E. Hencart Rd, Glennville, Georgia 30427