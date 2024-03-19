Home-UAVNebraska Extension to host first Nebraska Sprayer Drone Conference on March 28

Nebraska Extension to host first Nebraska Sprayer Drone Conference on March 28

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff
Matt Scott, EWC assistant professor, precision ag takes a drone for a flight. Courtesy Photo

Nebraska Extension is hosting the first sprayer drone conference in Nebraska on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Aurora. This one-day event will provide participants an opportunity to interact with fellow sprayer drone enthusiasts and learn the necessary steps to enter the sprayer drone arena. The conference is for anyone who wants to know more about sprayer drone technology, whether using sprayer drones for crop or livestock production.

“It has become increasingly clear that aerial application of agro-chemicals and seed with drones is becoming very popular,” said Dr. Dirk Charlson, statewide Nebraska Extension educator for digital agriculture. “We all have a lot of questions regarding regulations and efficacy of using sprayer drones, and Nebraska Extension hopes this conference will answer some of these questions.”

Read more at ruralradio.com

ViaRural Radio
SourceRural Radio
AgAir Update Staff
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

NZ Fertilizer Operations Cut Back

AgAir Update Staff -