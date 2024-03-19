Nebraska Extension to host first Nebraska Sprayer Drone Conference on March 28

Nebraska Extension is hosting the first sprayer drone conference in Nebraska on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Aurora. This one-day event will provide participants an opportunity to interact with fellow sprayer drone enthusiasts and learn the necessary steps to enter the sprayer drone arena. The conference is for anyone who wants to know more about sprayer drone technology, whether using sprayer drones for crop or livestock production.

“It has become increasingly clear that aerial application of agro-chemicals and seed with drones is becoming very popular,” said Dr. Dirk Charlson, statewide Nebraska Extension educator for digital agriculture. “We all have a lot of questions regarding regulations and efficacy of using sprayer drones, and Nebraska Extension hopes this conference will answer some of these questions.”

