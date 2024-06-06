Covington Aircraft Engines Adds Greg Stewart to PT6A Sales Management Team

Okmulgee, OK – This month, Greg Stewart joined the Covington Aircraft Engines sales team as Sales Manager, supporting sales for the company’s highly-regarded PT6A overhaul, maintenance, and repair services.

Stewart attended College of the Ozarks, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation Science and an Airframe & Powerplant License. After graduation, he joined Cessna Aircraft, working on prototype aircraft in the company’s experimental section and serving as a Customer Service Engineer. He later became a part of Kansas Aviation, which was later rebranded as VSE Aviation, where he worked as a Field Service Manager and Warranty Engineer. VSE is a Covington vender for PT6A accessories, which exposed Stewart to Covington’s legendary levels of service and introduced the company to Mister Stewart’s background and capabilities.

“Greg brings a passion for aviation that began in his High School years and has continued ever since. His depth of experience and customer relationships are unmatched, and both are an excellent fit with our culture of customer service here at Covington” said Aaron Abbott, president of Covington Aircraft Engines. We are very proud to now have him as a part of our team.”

About Covington Aircraft Engines

Headquartered in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Covington Aircraft Engines specializes in Pratt & Whitney PT6A turbine engines, with a full suite of supporting services and inventory. As the only privately-held U.S.-owned Pratt & Whitney factory Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF), Covington provides warranty and parts support, technical advice, and maintenance services to corporate, agricultural, and humanitarian aircraft customers worldwide.

Covington’s singular focus on the PT6A is unique in the industry and has given the company an unmatched depth of knowledge and technical expertise on the proven engine. With a multi-million-dollar parts inventory, a fleet of PT6A rental engines, state-of-the-art test cell capabilities, and 24-hour rapid response mobile repair teams, Covington is well positioned and capable to reach and assist virtually any PT6A customer worldwide.

As a faith-based company, Covington supports missionary and humanitarian efforts around the world both personally and financially, with a percentage of the company’s profits going to assist missionaries and humanitarian work each year.