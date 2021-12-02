Pioneering Snow S-2A Ag Plane to be Displayed at NAAA Ag Aviation EXPO 2021

One of the earliest ag airplanes designed and built by the founder of Air Tractor, Inc. will fly to the 2021 National Agricultural Aviation Association Ag Aviation Expo in Savannah, Georgia, after a lengthy restoration process. The Snow Aeronautical model S-2A, built in 1959, was the 25th airplane produced by the young aeronautical engineer and entrepreneur Leland Snow in Olney, Texas. S-2A-1025 was purchased in November 1959 by Jim Trissell of Clarksville, Texas.

“It’s the 25th airplane. This is a project 11 years in the making,” said Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch. “I acquired the airplane as a way to give back to ag aviation as the industry has been so good to me over so many years.”

