HomeUncategorizedAir Tractor Inc. Hosting Job Fair Saturday

Air Tractor Inc. Hosting Job Fair Saturday

By AgAirUpdate Staff
0
117

Olney’s largest employer is hosting a job fair this weekend for a variety of aircraft-manufacturing jobs.

“Air Tractor is preparing for strong growth as the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural and firefighting aircraft,” the company said in a release.

The job fair will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at their Olney facility, 1524 Leland Snow Way.

They invite anyone to come by who is interested in learning more about the company and its employment opportunities.

Read more at: https://www.timesrecordnews.com/

AgAirUpdate Staffhttps://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1998 Air Tractor 6021998 Air Tractor 602
    1998 AT-602, 8765TT, 360SHOT by Prime Turbines PT6-60AG, Prop 1250TT with new blades, 4000hrs left on spar, SATLOC M3 with Flow Control, Wingman, L7 Light bar, Shadin Fuel Flow, Stainless Booms with C[...] Read more »
    Published: December 9, 2021 - 5:17 pm
  • Pilot Wanted For 2022 SeasonPilot Wanted For 2022 Season
    Bighorn Airways, Inc. in Sheridan, WY is seeking an experienced ag pilot for our 2022 season and beyond. Our fleet includes two Air Tractor 402’s, a Bell 206B3 and a Bell 206L3. The ideal candidate wo[...] Read more »
    Published: December 8, 2021 - 4:08 pm
  • Looking for Full-Time Experienced 802 PilotLooking for Full-Time Experienced 802 Pilot
    Looking for a full-time experienced AT-802 pilot. Must have experience in herbicide, cotton, and rice. Located in Arkansas. Please email resume and references to blindads@agairupdate Subject: ID#3529[...] Read more »
    Published: December 7, 2021 - 1:19 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X