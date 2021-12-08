Air Tractor Inc. Hosting Job Fair Saturday

Olney’s largest employer is hosting a job fair this weekend for a variety of aircraft-manufacturing jobs.

“Air Tractor is preparing for strong growth as the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural and firefighting aircraft,” the company said in a release.

The job fair will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at their Olney facility, 1524 Leland Snow Way.

They invite anyone to come by who is interested in learning more about the company and its employment opportunities.

