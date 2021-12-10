India Government Issues SoP for Use of Drone in Crop Protection; CropLife India Welcomes Move

The government has released standard operating procedure (SoP) for use of drones for the purpose of spraying pesticides on agriculture crops, a move welcomed by industry body CropLife India on Thursday.

Releasing the SoP, the agriculture ministry said, in recent years, use of drones in agriculture has gained prominence and some states are actively engaged in checking the suitability of this new technology in Indian agriculture.

“Application of pesticides using drones has great potential as we move towards commercialization and achieving precision in agricultural crops,” it said.

