HomeUncategorizedWhat We’ve Learned About Cover Crops

What We’ve Learned About Cover Crops

By AgAir Update Staff
0
99

Recent research by the Illinois Nutrient Research and Education Council shows planting cover crops ahead of soybeans can help maintain yields

 

During a visit to Eric Miller’s Piatt County, Ill., farm this past summer, a visitor from Argentina mentioned they refer to cover crops as “service crops.” Now, it’s Miller’s new favorite phrase.

“They provide all kinds of services. We’ve documented significant and consistent nitrate reductions in tile water. That’s our main focus,” says Miller, an active cover crop user since 2011, and a farmer-cooperator assisting with field-scale nutrient loss research projects since 2015. “But additional benefits observed include weed control, erosion control, increased organic material and improved water infiltration.”

Read more at: https://www.farmprogress.com/

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 2008 AT-802A -672008 AT-802A -67
    2008 AT-802A -67, 9818 TTAE, G4, Wingman, Garmin audio panel, comm radio, 496gps, Lynx ADSB in/out transponder. 5-inch gate, can be sold with Reabe 7.5 for an additional charge. 671hr since hot with 8[...] Read more »
    Published: December 23, 2021 - 5:42 pm
  • 2013 S2R/T-34 Thrush, N3043V2013 S2R/T-34 Thrush, N3043V
    2013 S2R/T-34 Thrush, N3043V, TTAE 3244, Engine TT Since Hot Section 211.0, Prop SIRAN 211.0, SATLOC Bantam, Flow Control, A/C and Heat, Lane Electric Fan and Brake, VG's, Smoker, CP11 Nozzles. The ai[...] Read more »
    Published: December 23, 2021 - 3:36 pm
  • Long Term Air Tractor 402 Pilot Wanted in Ohio - 2022 and BeyondLong Term Air Tractor 402 Pilot Wanted in Ohio - 2022 and Beyond
    Well established company in Ohio looking for a long-term experienced AT-402 pilot - 2022 and beyond. Housing is available. Fungicide, insecticide, fertilizer, seeding work on corn, beans, wheat, and s[...] Read more »
    Published: December 22, 2021 - 2:28 am

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X