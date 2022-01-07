Celebration of Modern Ag Set to Take Over National Mall

Agriculture equipment manufacturers and AEM partners in the Washington D.C. ag community are gearing up to showcase how innovation enables sustainability in the heart of the nation’s capital.

AEM’s Celebration of Modern Agriculture on the National Mall – set for Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22 – will take place outside USDA headquarters between the Smithsonian Museums and will feature America’s farmers, ranchers and agriculture innovators on the cutting-edge of science and technology.

“AEM is pleased to provide a forum for showcasing these fascinating displays of the innovations that are enabling modern agriculture to sustainably provide for a growing world, as it will serve as an opportunity to help educate policymakers on the sustainability of today’s producers,” said AEM Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs Nick Tindall.

On display will be innovations in such product categories as: combines, seed traits, aerial application, data management, in-field conservation practices, creative chemistry, tractors big and small and much more. All of the exhibits will feature the advancements that drive American agriculture’s long history of producing more while shrinking its environmental footprint.

“Bringing the agriculture community together around National Ag Day to tell this important story could not happen at a more critical time, as USDA is in the process of developing its Climate-Smart Agriculture & Forestry Partnership Program and environmental sustainability continues to be hotly debated in Congress and the media,” said Tindall. “Highlighting how innovation enables sustainability will be vital to ensuring policies allow farmers and ranchers to produce and innovators to innovate.”

Equipment and other technology exhibits will be provided by:

AGCO

Bridgestone

Case IH

CLAAS

DeLaval

GEA

John Deere

Kubota

Kuhn

Mahindra

New Holland

Topcon

Grower, ag products and science exhibits will be provided by:

AgGateway

Agricultural Retailers Association

Alliance for Science

American Farm Bureau Federation

American Seed Trade Association

American Soybean Association

Clean Fuels Alliance America

Corn Refiners Association

CropLife America

FFA

Growth Energy

National Ag Aviation Association

National Corn Growers Association

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

National Hemp Association

National Wheat Growers Association

North American Millers Association

Plant Based Products Council

The Fertilizer Institute

USA Rice Federation

National Agriculture Day is Tuesday, March 22.

To learn more about the Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall, contact AEM Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs Nick Tindall at 202-701-4287 or ntindall@aem.org.