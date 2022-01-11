Home-An Ag Pilot's Point of View

An Ag Pilot’s Point of View

By AgAir Update Staff
0
36

Overlooked by many, aerial application is crucial to the industry of agriculture. This is farm country and pilots are in demand. This high stakes, adrenaline-heavy career choice is technically challenging but provides an efficient, economic solution to the region’s agricultural producers. In most cases, treatment from the air is the quickest and safest way to protect a farmer’s investment and increase crop yields. This service can also mean the difference between salvaging a field or losing an entire crop.

Ag pilots undergo a great deal of training. The first step to become an aerial applicator is to earn a commercial pilot license through the Federal Aviation Administration. This includes passing a medical exam and flying for 250 hours.

Read more at: https://www.swgafarmcredit.com/

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • Helicopter and/or Multi-Rated Pilot NeededHelicopter and/or Multi-Rated Pilot Needed
    Helicopter and/or multi-rated pilot needed for Southeast operation. Experienced preferred. Email resume and references to blindads@agairupdate.com Subject: ID#3549[...] Read more »
    Published: January 10, 2022 - 4:55 pm
  • 2020 AT-402B For Sale2020 AT-402B For Sale
    2020 AT-402B, N819KA, TTAE 542. This is a clean northern airplane that has 542 hours on it since new. It has the PT6A-34AG engine and is ready to go to work. Reabe Hopper Gauge, Hatfield fuel system, [...] Read more »
    Published: January 10, 2022 - 3:22 pm
  • Pilots Wanted for 2022 Spray SeasonPilots Wanted for 2022 Spray Season
    Midwest operation looking for pilots for the 2022 spray season. Turbine rated is required for this position. Must have a great work ethic. Email resume and references to blindads@agairupdate.com Subje[...] Read more »
    Published: January 7, 2022 - 4:44 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X