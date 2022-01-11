An Ag Pilot’s Point of View

Overlooked by many, aerial application is crucial to the industry of agriculture. This is farm country and pilots are in demand. This high stakes, adrenaline-heavy career choice is technically challenging but provides an efficient, economic solution to the region’s agricultural producers. In most cases, treatment from the air is the quickest and safest way to protect a farmer’s investment and increase crop yields. This service can also mean the difference between salvaging a field or losing an entire crop.

Ag pilots undergo a great deal of training. The first step to become an aerial applicator is to earn a commercial pilot license through the Federal Aviation Administration. This includes passing a medical exam and flying for 250 hours.

