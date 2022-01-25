Home-Paul Bruton Elected TAAA Chair

Paul Bruton Elected TAAA Chair

By AgAir Update Staff
0
66

 

PAUL BRUTON ELECTED TAAA CHAIR


Outgoing President Mike Thompson receives his TAAA President’s Pin from wife, Denise.

 

Congratulations are in order to Paul Bruton of El Campo who was elected earlier this month as TAAA’s 2022 President. Please see a special note from Paul below:

 

Welcome to 2022 and new set of challenges.

 

Having grown up in the business , I gained a passion for what we do at a young age, few things are more rewarding than helping feed a hungry planet! Near the Concho Valley of west Texas , my folks owned a flying service utilizing multiple aircraft, treating primarily range land and irrigated cotton. Now this was long before big fancy turbine engines and GPS guidance systems. It was a lot of work but also so much fun!

 

Today, I have 37 years as an ag pilot and 20 something years on the Gulf coast of Texas operating my own flying service. I have spent several of those years on the board here at TAAA. I cannot express enough that TAAA needs your resources and membership. Participation matters! TAAA represents us right here in Texas where decisions are made; decisions that can, and do, impact us, physically and financially.

 

When budgets are tight and times seem uncertain I have heard “What has TAAA done for me?” Let me tell you , it’s what you don’t hear about , stopped before they can be an issue, that allows us many of the freedoms and a safe environment to fly. Texas has more geography and crops than most states. The regulations set forth right here in Texas affect you directly. Imagine having policies that are hostile to your very existence being considered? TAAA membership means you have a staff assigned to take a stand on your behalf, directly.

 

I am honored to serve as your President this year. Buckle up and fly safe!

 

Paul Bruton

Tradewind Ag service

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1976 PA-25 Pawnee For Sale1976 PA-25 Pawnee For Sale
    1976 PA-25 Pawnee, 250HP D Model Pawnee, Logs since new, excellent condition, always hangared, AgNav Guia w/flow control, Icom VHF, Kenwood FM Radio, New Product Pump with stainless plumbing and atomi[...] Read more »
    Published: January 26, 2022 - 3:01 pm
  • 1996 Thrush 510GR1996 Thrush 510GR
    1996 Thrush 510GR, Damn good flying machine! Got a bit of time on her but she still can haul a heavy load! She is a 26-year-old filly with a lot of spunk left in her! Easy to fly and flies well. If I [...] Read more »
    Published: January 25, 2022 - 9:22 pm
  • Looking or a Pilot and A&PLooking or a Pilot and A&P
    Looking for a pilot and A&P for a seasonal or full-time position. Willing to train for banner towing, ag, and sightseeing business. East coast location. Call Robert at 410-251-6224[...] Read more »
    Published: January 24, 2022 - 10:45 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X