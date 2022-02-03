Home-Aerial Ag Application: An Asset To All

Aerial Ag Application: An Asset To All

By AgAir Update Staff
0
101

Coming from a family of pilots, I was again struck by the power of aviation when I read that a single aircraft flown by a pilot can spray thousands of acres in a day. Still, some might say, “so what.” Our farmers and ranchers don’t think “so what” when they’re faced with wet soil conditions, remote locations, rolling terrain or dense plant foliage in battling a powerful and rapidly moving pest infestation. For Arizona, it’s also about large tracks of land.

I landed on this topic thanks to Arizona Department of Agriculture’s Jack Peterson, associate director of the Environmental and Plant Services Division. “Aerial application professionals [pilots] are often underappreciated; all they do to prepare, to be licensed, the concerns they face, the technology they use and so much more.”

Serving the agriculture and forestry sectors for 100 years, America’s aerial application industry of piloted aircraft is still the truest means of getting it done big, fast, and right. As hinted earlier, manned aerial application of crop protection products often provides the only practical method available for protecting our food supply if we’re talking large and/or complicated terrain. Large and often remote areas can be treated quickly, far faster than any other form of application, especially when pest infestations are quickly destroying the crops.

Read more at: https://www.azfb.org/

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • For sale: Nearly Finished Project - Ag Cat #3For sale: Nearly Finished Project - Ag Cat #3
    For sale: Nearly finished project - Ag Cat #3, Includes 0 since overhaul R985, Hamilton standard prop, reconditioned tank, new fabric and paint. $50,000 OBO Pics available upon request. Call 605-830-0[...] Read more »
    Published: February 4, 2022 - 7:40 pm
  • 1987 AT-501, N7314Q1987 AT-501, N7314Q
    1987 AT-501, N7314Q, Walter conversion, 500 gals, side fuel, MVP 50 engine monitor, 7416 TTAF, 521 TTE, Lots of extras. Minnesota plane. Call Jon at 320-760-5075[...] Read more »
    Published: February 4, 2022 - 2:42 pm
  • Looking for Experienced Pilot for 502Looking for Experienced Pilot for 502
    Looking for an experienced pilot for a long-term seat with a well-established company. Will be flying a well-maintained 502, based in Rolla ND. Herbicide experience is required. Full benefits, includi[...] Read more »
    Published: February 3, 2022 - 10:08 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X