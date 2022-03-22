Home-NAAANAAA Promotes Aerial Application at DC's Ag Day on the Mall

NAAA Promotes Aerial Application at DC’s Ag Day on the Mall

By Graham Lavender
0
182

The National Agricultural Aviation Association is participating in Ag Day on the Mall with the display of an aerial application helicopter from Helicopter Applicators, Inc. in Gettysburg, Pa. The helicopter will be equipped with a liquid spray system used for application of crop protection materials.

The helicopter, along with a spray boom simulation model and other informational displays, will give legislators, Congressional staff members, regulatory officials and Washington visitors an up-close opportunity to learn about the essential role ag aviation plays in modern food production.

As of Tuesday, March 22, NAAA has already met with top management staff of the EPA, national press and ag coalition partners, such as the head of the Farm Bureau.

This display puts the aerial application industry in the forefront of policy makers in DC, and the National Agricultural Aviation Association has done a great job!

Photos: National Agricultural Aviation Association

Graham Lavender
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1938 Boeing A75N1(PT17), N542841938 Boeing A75N1(PT17), N54284
    1938 Boeing A75N1(PT17), N54284, TTAF 6080.7, R985-AN-14B, TTE 520.4, Annual 6/2021, Garmin SL-40COM, Garmin GTX 327 TXP, PS Engineering PM-1200, Installed Oilmatic Pre-oiler, Installed Airwolf remote[...] Read more »
    Published: March 25, 2022 - 8:58 pm
  • Experienced Level 1 Pilot NeededExperienced Level 1 Pilot Needed
    G.B. Aerial is looking for an experienced Level 1 Pilot for SEAT operations. Please contact Dain at 806-535-8560.[...] Read more »
    Published: March 25, 2022 - 6:02 pm
  • 1993 Weatherly 620B1993 Weatherly 620B
    1993 Weatherly 620B Tach 1900, P&W R985 with 850 hrs, New oil cooler, and exhaust gaskets. 3 Blade Hartzell prop, 0 hrs SMOH, SATLOC Bantam w/Intelliflow flow control. L7 light bar and right boom shut[...] Read more »
    Published: March 23, 2022 - 2:22 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X