Rick Turner Joins Neal Aircraft

A highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of driving superior performance.

Slaton, Texas, March 23, 2022 – Neal Aircraft today announced that Rick Turner has joined Neal Aircraft, effective March 14, 2022. Most recently Mr. Turner had retired from Air Tractor as Vice-President of Operations.

Mr. Turner has over 34 years of experience in leading departments and operations for a world premier agricultural aviation company. In his role, he was responsible for the implementation of the E-Coat process, including developing and executing initiatives in shaping the production process, technology, product development and addressing the needs of the customers. Mr. Turner began his aviation career in the wing assembly area, as his career progressed, he was exposed to every area in the production cycle.

“Rick has a long-standing history with the Neal family. The Neal Aircraft family believes that Rick is the ideal person to help lead Neal Aircraft to the next chapter of growth and success,” said Robert Neal, President of Neal Aircraft. “We have always been impressed by his strong track record of execution, operational excellence and developing teams that drive results. Rick has consistently delivered high results during periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancements. He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome him to the Neal Family.”

“I am honored to join the Neal Aircraft family,” said Mr. Turner. “In my previous experience with Air Tractor, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes being part of the dealer network so special. Neal Aircraft’s success has always been rooted in its passion for aviation and their family of customers. I look forward to working with our customers to enhance the buyer experience and provide operational insight that will help our clientele sustain and grow their business. I will focus on business strategies, face to face customer interactions, and help deliver on Neal Aircraft’s commitment to bringing value and service to every customer.

Neal Aircraft is an Air Tractor dealer with 75 years of aviation experience located in Slaton, Texas at the Larry T. Neal Municipal Airport. Founded in 1946 as Wes-Tex Aircraft located at the Lubbock Municipal Airport in Lubbock, Texas. Neal Aircraft connects buyers and sellers of agricultural and fire aircraft. Neal Aircraft is dedicated to providing exceptional service and value to their family customers.