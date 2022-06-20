Iran Develops Agro-Drones for Crop Dusting

via IFPNews

The agro-drones are capable of crop-dusting quickly, at a low cost and with high accuracy, helping protect human’s health when it comes to spraying the fields with pesticides.

“The agro-drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which can be used for crop-dusting and planting at a low cost,” says a top official involved in the project.

“These drones enjoy high speed and power, so much so that they can evenly spray pesticides on the ground, using 10 liters of liquid for each hectare of land,” he added.

