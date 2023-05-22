Home-InternationalVIDEO: Aerial Mice Baiting at Trentham Cliffs

VIDEO: Aerial Mice Baiting at Trentham Cliffs

By AgAir Update Staff
For the first time since 2011 a farm in south west New South Wales is baiting for mice. A plane from Ballarat has been called in to get the job done.

Check out the video at ABC Australia
SourceABC News Australia
