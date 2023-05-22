Home-InternationalVIDEO: Aerial Mice Baiting at Trentham Cliffs VIDEO: Aerial Mice Baiting at Trentham Cliffs By AgAir Update Staff May 22, 2023 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp For the first time since 2011 a farm in south west New South Wales is baiting for mice. A plane from Ballarat has been called in to get the job done. Check out the video at ABC Australia SourceABC News Australia TagsAg AviationAir Tractor AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com RELATED ARTICLES International Safety – An Annual Commitment May 1, 2023 International It’s a Judgement Call April 3, 2023 International Ernesto Franzen Joins AgAir Update as South American Editor April 3, 2023 [ufc-fb-comments] CURRENT ISSUE CLASSIFIEDS Most Popular Aerial Applicator Company Pledges $400K Investment to Airport May 22, 2023 From the Cockpit: Ride Along with a Crop Duster Pilot 4K May 22, 2023 VIDEO: Aerial Mice Baiting at Trentham Cliffs May 22, 2023 Deterding Aerial Aircraft to be Filmed for ‘Twisters’ Movie May 15, 2023 Load more