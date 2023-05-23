Get Ready for Sky Warden: First Delivery Set for October

Home-United StatesGet Ready for Sky Warden: First Delivery Set for October

By AgAir Update Staff
L3Harris’ Sky Warden™ aircraft is showcased at the company’s facility at the Tulsa, Oklahoma International Airport. The company is expanding its production capability and increasing its workforce in anticipation of an upcoming defense contract award. L3Harris

U.S. Special Operations Command will start accepting delivery in October of Sky Warden, the modified crop-duster that won its Armed Overwatch competition last year. Already in low-rate production, SOCOM is expecting 26 aircraft as part of low-rate initial production.

Those aircraft will go through operational testing and a full-rate production decision will follow as soon as March 2025, a SOCOM spokesman told Air & Space Forces Magazine. The low-rate production decision was first reported by FlightGlobal.

