Blood-Covered Pilot Keeps It Together After Giant Bird Crashes Through Cockpit

An Ecuadorian pilot experienced a terrifying moment when an enormous bird crashed straight through his cockpit window, bloodying him up in the process. But thankfully, he lived to tell the tale by keeping a cool head through the ordeal.

The pilot, Ariel Valiente, captured video from the scene just moments after the bird hit his craft. In the 12-second clip, the bird’s feet can be seen dangling over his lap, before he turns the camera onto himself, covered in blood.

